Abia Teachers Accuse State Government Of Issuing Dud Cheques

By Ignatius Okpara

UMUAHIA NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Teachers in Abia state, South- East Nigeria have accused the State government of issuing bounced cheques for their 2016 July salary.

AFRICAN EXAMINER gathered on Tuesday that local Government Education authorities began to issue salary cheques to the teachers on Wednesday, December. 28th, 2016.

Some teachers in Umuahia North council Area of the state, who spoke to our Correspondent under condition of anonymity, alleged that the cheques could not be cashed “because they had no cash backing”.

“We were paid last in June, I got my cheque on Wednesday, Dec. 28, while some got theirs on Friday, but it did not specify which month’s pay’’ the source claimed.

The public servant also said: “But, we take it that the cheques represent the July salary,” adding that the cheques have a lifespan of one week and would lapse if it is not cashed within the period.

Also speaking, another teacher in one of the local government Area, who gave her name as, Stella orji, claimed she collected her cheque on Wednesday but had not been able to cash it.

According to her, “I got a credit alert from my bank on Wednesday to show that my salary had been paid but the bank balance remained the old amount of about N900.

“When I inquired, I was told by a bank official that the cash had not dropped and was advised to wait until the cash drops,” Anthonia said.

In his reaction, an Education Authority Secretary in one of the council Areas, who confirmed the development on condition of anonymity, said the banks would go to the clearing house before they would commence cash payment to the teachers.

He said the decision to issue cheques was part of government measures to check ghost teachers’ syndrome.

“Government wants to be sure that only genuine teachers are paid, so that the issue of ghost teachers’ syndrome will be a thing of the past,” the secretary restated.

When contacted on the matter, the state Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Mr.. Kenechukwu Nwosu, declined comment.

