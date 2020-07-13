Abia Workers Protest 25 Months Unpaid Salaries

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Workers of a transport company, Abia Line Network Company, on Monday marched to the Abia House of Assembly complex in Umuahia to protest against non-payment of their 25 months salary arrears.

The workers, under the aegis of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), carried placards with various inscriptions.

They called on the state legislators to step in and save them from their deteriorating situation through payment of the backlog salaries of 25 months.

Mr Israel Ogbonna, Branch Chairman, AUPCTRE, Abia Line Network Company, also alleged that taxes were being deducted from the workers salaries without evidence and pension funds were not traceable.

Ogbonna decried the poor working environment as well as lack of facilities in spite of the deduction of “the facility money” from the drivers.

He equally alleged the continuous harassment of the company’s vehicles in the state by security operatives and touts.

Ogbonna called for prompt intervention by the Assembly.

Addressing the workers, Mr Chinedum Orji, the Speaker of the Assembly, commended them for their peaceful protest and appealed for calm.

Orji said that he was aware that they had started the process of negotiation with the executive arm and urged them to exercise patience for the outcome.

“You people should start the negotiation. If there is anything that is your problem, send a petition to us and we will look at it.

“By the time the negotiation will be finished, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu who is unavoidably absent will come in and I’m sure he will put a permanent solution to your problem.”