About 5,000 Armed Herdsmen Storm Benue Community, Order Residents to Vacate their Homes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Suspected Fulani herdsmen early hours of Monday allegedly invaded Mbatoho community in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

There was no report of casualty. Mbatoho community is a council ward located on an Island in Makurdi town.

According to Media reports, a community Leader, John Tehemen, led some residents to lodge a complaint with the State’s Deputy Governor, Mr. Benson Abounu.

Abounu alleged that the herdsmen on arrival early hours of Monday ordered the residents to vacate their homes.

He reported that the suspected herdsmen were fully armed with sophisticated weapons.

Tehemen said: “The herdsmen came in large numbers but they did not harm anyone; they only asked us to leave.”

He also alleged that the suspects were numbered about 5,000.

Report stated that the Deputy Governor confirmed that the State Government had just received the information from the community and subsequently ordered the security adviser, Mr. Paul Hemba, to go and find out the situation.

“The community has just come to inform us about the attack; I have directed the security adviser to report to Police and find out the situation of things. The village is right here (pointing towards River Benue) across the river.

Mr. Abounu replied that the State Government was not worried that the suspects might be plotting to use across the River Benue as a launch pad, yet, affirmed that the State government would determine the next line of action when the alleged incident is confirmed.

The Police angle of the story is yet to be confirmed as the State CP Mr. Fatai Owoseni, upon being called replied that he had just received the report.

Please follow and like us: