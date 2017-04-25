Absence Of Prosecution Counsel Stalls Saraki’s CCT Trial

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ongoing trial of President of the Senate Bukola Saraki at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on false assets declaration and money laundering has been adjourned till Thursday, April 27, 2017.

Tuesday’s adjournment was primarily due to the absence of prosecution Counsel, Mr. Rotimi Jacobs (SAN).

Senator Saraki is facing 18 counts over manipulated and anticipatory assets declaration when he served as the Kwara State Governor between 2003 and 2011.

It would be recalled that the delayed trial was adjourned April 18 till today (April 27) due to the absence of prosecution witness.

Already, the first witness – an EFCC operative, Mr. Michael Wetkas has since been cross examined by the defendant Lawyer.

The CCT ‘s head of Media Relations, Mr. Ibrahim Alhassan, was quoted as saying that Mr Jacobs demand for an adjournment was due to his indisposition.

Many Nigerians have expressed apathy on the trial due to delayed hearing and plethora of adjournment which the case had suffered since its inception last year.

