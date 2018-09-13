W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Absence of Witness Stalls Evans’ Trial

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, September 13th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Absence of a prosecution witness on Thursday stalled continuation of trial in the case of suspected ‘billionaire’ kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, before an Igbosere High Court in Lagos.

Evans is facing two separate charges, bordering on conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping and attempted murder, before Justice Adedayo Akintoye.

In the first charge, Evans is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Ugochukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba.

In the second charge, he is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Linus Okpara and Victor Aduba.

At the resumed trial, the State Counsel, Adebayo Haroun, told the court that the witness, a police inspector was absent, due to his engagement elsewhere in another assignment.

He assured the court that the inspector would be available to testify by Sept. 14.

“The witness is on another assignment but he will be here tomorrow,” Haroun said.

Akintoye after listening to the plea, fixed Sept. 14 for continuation of hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on June 26, Akintoye discharged an application seeking to quash the charge preferred against the suspected kidnap kingpin.

Akintoye, while ruling on the application, said that charges filed against Evans did not offend the rule of duplicity as enshrined in Nigeria’s laws and, therefore, lacked merit.

Evans’ former Counsel, Mr Olukoya Ogungbeje, had asked the court to quash the charge, stating that the charge offended the rule of duplicity.

He argued that the proof of evidence did not disclose any prima-facie case against the defendant. (NAN)

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=45848

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/absence-of-witness-stalls-evans-trial/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

News Alert

FirstBank – advertisement

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts