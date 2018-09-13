Absence of Witness Stalls Evans’ Trial

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Absence of a prosecution witness on Thursday stalled continuation of trial in the case of suspected ‘billionaire’ kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, before an Igbosere High Court in Lagos.

Evans is facing two separate charges, bordering on conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping and attempted murder, before Justice Adedayo Akintoye.

In the first charge, Evans is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Ugochukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba.

In the second charge, he is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Linus Okpara and Victor Aduba.

At the resumed trial, the State Counsel, Adebayo Haroun, told the court that the witness, a police inspector was absent, due to his engagement elsewhere in another assignment.

He assured the court that the inspector would be available to testify by Sept. 14.

“The witness is on another assignment but he will be here tomorrow,” Haroun said.

Akintoye after listening to the plea, fixed Sept. 14 for continuation of hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on June 26, Akintoye discharged an application seeking to quash the charge preferred against the suspected kidnap kingpin.

Akintoye, while ruling on the application, said that charges filed against Evans did not offend the rule of duplicity as enshrined in Nigeria’s laws and, therefore, lacked merit.

Evans’ former Counsel, Mr Olukoya Ogungbeje, had asked the court to quash the charge, stating that the charge offended the rule of duplicity.

He argued that the proof of evidence did not disclose any prima-facie case against the defendant. (NAN)

