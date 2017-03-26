ABU Management to Address Senate On Melaye’s Alleged Certificate Fraud

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The dust raised by the allegation on certificate scam against Senator Dino Melaye is far from being settled as the upper Legislative Chamber which the Lawmaker is presently a member is likely to hear from the authorities of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria this week.

Melaye who is representing Kogi West Senatorial zone claimed he attended ABU and earned a Bsc in Geography, but this has been debunked by Saharareporters – an online news website.

Reports say the Senate has allegedly invited the institution to come and give details and shed light on the alleged certificate scandal against the North central vocal lawmaker.

The source boasted that the allegations were rubbish, contending that the institution Melaye claimed he attended could not have offered admission to an undergraduate with three credits.

The allegation became more compounded Saturday when it was reported that Melaye’s name could not be found on ABU’s Alumni website.

