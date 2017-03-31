Abuja Airport Runway Now 57.5% Completed, Says Aviation Minister

Picture Caption: From (L): Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Saleh Dunoma during the inspection of the runway under reconstruction at Abuja Airport.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The reconstruction of the runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, has reached 57.5% completion, mid-way into the six weeks earmarked for the project, the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, disclosed in Abuja on Thursday.

“Work is going on smoothly as you can see. We have taken you round and everything is in order,” Senator Sirika said when the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, led a team of journalists on an inspection tour of the project.

“The contractor has mobilised fully and we have now gone about 57.5% of the total work, which is good, which shows that we are on course, which shows that we are on time, which shows that we are doing what we are supposed to do to ensure that the runway is opened come 19th of April,” he said.

The Minister of State for Aviation said in addition to the opening of the runway at the expiration of the six-week target, an upgraded terminal to ensure passenger comfort, in line with the protocol of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), will also be ready.

“This airport will be opened come 19th of April and it will not only be opened at the time but the terminal building will wear a new look. We are doing a complete rehabilitation of Terminal D of the International Airport. We will put escalators and lifts at the terminal and also we are opening a lounge for the physically challenged and the elderly.” he said

Senator Sirika said work on the runway is also going on simultaneously with lighting installation and laying of cables, which have also reached an advanced stage.

He said for the first time in Nigeria, glasphalt – a variety of asphalt that uses crushed glass – is being used to reinforce the runway and also prevent cracks.

