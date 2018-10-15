Abuja Killing: IGP Orders Detention of Suspected Police Officer

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the detention of policemen allegedly involved in the death of Miss Anita Akapson in Abuja on Saturday.

In addition, the IG ordered immediate investigation of the incident in which the deceased was allegedly shot dead by a policeman, who later claimed that it was a “mistaken identity’’.

A statement issued Monday in Abuja by the Police Spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, announced that the IG directed the Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to commence the investigation in the ugly incident.

“The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command is already in touch with the family.

“The public will be informed of the outcome of investigations into the incident, “the statement confirmed.

The deceased, believed to be a staff of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), was allegedly killed close to her residence in Maitama, Abuja, by the police during an argument.

The number of policemen involved in the incident has not been established and police authorities have remained silent on it.

It would be recalled that a similar incident occurred in July this year when a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Miss Angela Igwetu, was shot dead by a police officer in Abuja while on her way home with her friends.

