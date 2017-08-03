Abuja Police Command Dismisses 4 Officers Over Jonathan’s House Looting

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The FCT Police Command has announced the dismissal of the Policemen guarding the Gwarimpa Abuja residence of the immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan over the looting incident which occurred this week inside the property.

The Command in a statement issued Thursday by its Spokesman Anjuguri Manzah, said: “In fulfilment of the promise by the FCT Police Command to make public its findings on the investigation of the case of theft at the Gwarimpa residence of former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, the command wishes to state that in line with first schedule of Police Act and regulation 370 Cap 19, the policemen guarding the house have been tried in an orderly room proceeding and found culpable of the offence”.

Following the investigation, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Mr. Musa Kimo, the statement confirmed ”has approved the immediate dismissal of the policemen from the Nigeria Police Force”

In addition, the FCT Police Command indicated it would prosecute the main suspect, identified as Sgt. Musa Musa.

Other affected officers were: John Nanpak, Ogah Audu and Gabriel Ugah.

The Police also confirmed that detectives were trailing another suspect, namely Mallam Shuaibu.

He allegedly purchased the burgled items which included items such TV, Refrigerator; air-conditioners, clothing, including suits and Ijaw traditional attires. He allegedly later sold to traders at Pankera second-hand market Gwarimpa Abuja.

Please follow and like us: