Accidental Discharge: Presidency Says the Villa is Safe

By Niyi Adeyi

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency has reassured all Nigerians and foreigners of the safety of the seat of power in the country.

The re-assurance came on the heels of an incident involving accidental gun discharge in the State House Wednesday.

Presidency through the SSA to President Muhammadu Buhari Garba Shehu said according to the reports received so far, the security official involved was not attached to the State House, but came on an invitation as a witness in an ongoing investigation and was required, as is the rule, to surrender his weapon at the gates before entry.

‘’It was in the process of conducting the normal safety precaution as professionally required that the pistol accidentally fired.

‘’Unfortunately, the security operative and the lady by his side, a caterer in the State House, were hit by a pellet of the bullet. Both of them were attended to at the clinic and discharged’’ Shehu explained.

