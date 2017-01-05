W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Accidental Gun Discharge: Presidency Says Villa is Safe

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, January 5th, 2017

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency has reassured all Nigerians and foreigners of the safety of the seat of power in the country.

A statement from the presidency explained that the security official involved in the incident came on invitation to the state house as a witness in an ongoing investigation and was required to surrender his weapon at the gates before entry.

The statement added that It was in the process of conducting the normal safety precaution that the pistol accidentally fired.

The security operative and a lady by his side, a caterer in the State House, were hit by a pellet of the bullet.

 

