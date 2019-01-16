Acting IGP Appoints Ex-Lagos PPRO, Frank Mba as The Force Spokesman

AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Adamu Mohammed, has appointed a former Lagos PPRO Frank Mba as the new Spokesman for the Nigeria Police Force.

Mba, an Assistant Commissioner of Police. took over from the immediate past Police mouth piece, Mr. Moshood Jimoh – an acting Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Until his appointment, Mr. Mba was working at the Special Fraud Unit (SFU), Ikoyi-Lagos.

The new police publicist is a lawyer: and alumnus an alumnus of the University of Lagos where he studied Law.

Mba equally has a master’s degree in law from the University of Dundee, Scotland- United Kingdom.

He is a product of the Nigeria Police Academy, Kano, where he had his initial police training; he is a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy, Quantico- USA. He also holds a Certificate in National and International Security from the Harvard University, USA.

The posting takes immediate effect.

