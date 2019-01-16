W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Acting IGP Appoints Ex-Lagos PPRO, Frank Mba as The Force Spokesman

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, January 16th, 2019


AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Adamu Mohammed, has appointed a former Lagos PPRO Frank Mba as the new Spokesman for the Nigeria Police Force.

 Mba, an Assistant Commissioner of Police. took over from the immediate past Police mouth piece, Mr. Moshood Jimoh – an acting Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Until his appointment, Mr. Mba was working at the Special Fraud Unit (SFU), Ikoyi-Lagos.

The new police publicist is a lawyer: and alumnus an alumnus of the University of Lagos where he studied Law.

Mba equally has a master’s degree in law from the University of Dundee, Scotland- United Kingdom.

He is a product of the Nigeria Police Academy, Kano, where he had his initial police training; he is a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy, Quantico- USA. He also holds a Certificate in National and International Security from the Harvard University, USA.

The posting takes immediate effect.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=47050

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/acting-igp-appoints-ex-lagos-ppro-frank-mba-as-the-force-spokesman/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

News Alert

Jamb – advertisement

ADVERTISEMENT

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Advertisement

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts