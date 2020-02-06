Activist Drags Lagos State Govt To Court Over Ban On Okada, Tricycles

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Activist and a lawyer, Mr. Tope Akinyode, has sued Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for banning commercial motorcycles also called Okada, and commercial tricycles in six Local Government Areas and nine Local Council Development Areas of the State.

Akinyode joined the Lagos State Government, the state Attorney-General, the State’s Speaker and its House of Assembly in the suit.

In the suit with number, TEMP/5013/2020, Akinyode, who is also the National President of Revolutionary Lawyer’s Forum, asked the Ikeja State High Court to declare that the restriction on Okada and Keke NAPEP was illegal and at variance with sections 41 and 44 of the 1999 Constitution.

He is also seeking an order of interim injunction restraining the respondents or their agents from enforcing the Transport Sector and Reform Law, 2017.

The lawyer prayed the court to restrain the respondents and their agents perpetually from enforcing the Transport Sector and Reform Law, 2017.

The activist argued in a supporting affidavit in support of the motion on notice that the enforcement of the new law had caused serious traffic congestion and untold hardship to himself and the people of Lagos.

He said the constitution guarantees freedom of movement and the right to own property and it would be wrong to criminalize the use of Okada and NAPEP.