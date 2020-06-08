Adekunle Gold, Simi Welcome New Baby

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian music couple, Simi and Adekunle Gold, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Simi shared the news on Instagram on Sunday revealing that they have named the child Adejare.

She wrote: “She wrote: “It’s like free-falling — this unending, soul snatching, infinite, mind-boggling love.

“Deja, my baby girl, I got you. I promise. Now and forever. So help me God. ❤️ 5.30.2020.”

Also, Adekunle Gold, her husband, took to his Instagram account to pen an emotional message for the new born.

He wrote: “It’s been a lot right? I know. The violence against women, against black people and this pandemic, was just too much, I had to log out for a bit. I had to check out to prepare a healthy mind and safe space to welcome my child into the world,” he wrote.

“And even though I have sad feelings throughout the day about the crisis outside when I am with my baby, it’s pure unadulterated joy. I cried so much when Adejare came out. I cried when I first held her. I can’t lie, I still stare at her and shed a few more. Lol.”

“It feels like an obsession really. If someone else is holding Deja, I miss her. I love our skin to skin time. I love feeding her. I love changing her diapers. I love everything, including insomnia. I’m obsessed with all her expressions; you need to see her stank face – it’s hilarious. I have never seen any baby this beautiful. I mean it. My baby came out with a head full of hair like mine and the most beautiful face I’ve ever seen like Simi. Wow.”

“I feel so protective over her, and everything happening right now has made me even more conscious of how I want to raise her. I want her to always know she is loved. She is powerful. She is pure black girl magic and I will always believe in her.”

“I know we are fighting for so much right now. So much pain and insensitivity of the past generations are haunting us. I hope we don’t quit fighting for women’s rights too because I truly believe if our women are empowered and allowed to lead, we all would be so much better for it. I know this first hand because Simi is powerful and my life is better for it.

“While we fight for today’s problems, let’s also fight for our future. We must ensure we don’t raise our children with the same consciousness that raised us. We must raise sons who respect value and revere women and raise daughters that are strong and fearless.

“That we raise children who speak up and stand up for what is right, that we raise children who don’t continue the cycle of abuse, fear, secrecy, and insensitivity that has plagued our own generation and the ones before us. I pray for justice for all the victims and that if the hand of the law isn’t a swift enough, that the hand of God will do His thing.

“Above all, I wish that even in this madness you find pockets of sunshine that help you breathe and reconnect with yourself, and that you have reasons to feel alive and happy. I’m hugging and kissing and praying over my unemployed princess while supporting everyone in all the other ways I can.”