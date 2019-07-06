AFCON 2019: Super Eagles Bundle Out Defending Champions, Cameroon

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Super Eagles of Nigeria have defeated their Cameronian counterparts 3 – 2 to qualify for the quarterfinals of the ongoing African Cup of Nations, AFCON in Egypt.

The match was played at the Alexandria Stadium in the Egyptian city.

Ighalo reacted brilliantly to fire a deflected shot into the net after Kenneth Omeruo had kept a left-wing cross alive by drilling it back into the danger zone.

Cameroon replied with 2 goals before halftime to put the indomitable lions in front.

But the second half belonged to Nigeria as Ighalo slammed in his second goal on the volley after Musa had chested a right-wing cross into his path.

Alex Iwobi scored the winner as Nigeria booked their spot in the AFCON quarter finals after defeating holders Cameroon 3-2 in what was an enthralling heavyweight battle in Alexandria.

