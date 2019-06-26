W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

AFCON: Super Eagles Secure Second Round Spot

Posted by Featured, Latest News, Sports Wednesday, June 26th, 2019

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles Wednesday defeated their Guinean opponents 1-0 in the ongoing AFCON in Egypt.

The team’s performance has positioned it on top of Group B, with six points.

Super Eagles equally beat Burundi 1-0 in their first match.

With the latest result, the Nigerian side has qualified for Round of 16, with their third match being considered a mere formality.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=48778

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/afcon-super-eagles-secure-second-round-spot/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

News Alert

Zenith Bank Advertisement

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts