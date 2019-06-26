AFCON: Super Eagles Secure Second Round Spot

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles Wednesday defeated their Guinean opponents 1-0 in the ongoing AFCON in Egypt.

The team’s performance has positioned it on top of Group B, with six points.

Super Eagles equally beat Burundi 1-0 in their first match.

With the latest result, the Nigerian side has qualified for Round of 16, with their third match being considered a mere formality.

