AFCON: Super Eagles Secure Second Round Spot
Wednesday, June 26th, 2019
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles Wednesday defeated their Guinean opponents 1-0 in the ongoing AFCON in Egypt.
The team’s performance has positioned it on top of Group B, with six points.
Super Eagles equally beat Burundi 1-0 in their first match.
With the latest result, the Nigerian side has qualified for Round of 16, with their third match being considered a mere formality.
