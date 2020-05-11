Africa Heritage Foundation Nominated for Energy Globe Award

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A leading Atlanta based cultural center, African Heritage Foundation, has been nominated for the prestigious 2019/2020 Energy Globe Award.

African Heritage Center was recognized for its sustainable projects which include: CELEBRATE AFRICA JOURNEY THROUGH THE AGES; BRIDGING THE GAP AND BUILDING THE BRIDGE; AFRICA MATTERS, AFRICA IS THE FUTURE; AND BRAIN DRAIN TO BRAIN GAIN.

African Heritage Foundation is founded by Africa’s foremost cultural Ambassador, Chief Tunde Adetunji.

With over 187 participating countries, the Energy Globe Award is one of the most prestigious environmental awards. It is awarded annually to projects that focus on energy efficiency, renewable energies, and the conservation of resources.

The awards are presented in recipients’ countries in cooperation with international offices of the Austrian Chamber of Commerce.

Winners receive an Energy Globe Certificates signed by Energy globe Jury, Chairperson Maneka Gandhi and Energy Globe initiator, Mr. Wolfgang Neumann. The certificate highlights winners’ projects in area of energy and environment.

About Ambassador Tunde Adetunji, Founder African Heritage Foundation (AHF)

Chief Tunde Adetunji, a visionary, an idealist, a realist, and a prince is a prince from Lagos, Nigeria. He is the, CEO/founder of the Africa Heritage Foundation, Africa World Museum & Center, Africa Day in Atlanta, Africa Radio and Television network and Africa/Atlanta project.

He is an expert and a consultant on Africa Affairs, a renowned presenter, an author, a master communicator, a motivational speaker and a researcher. He travels to universities all over United States and abroad promoting the theme “Africa Matters and Africa is the Future” and “Bridging the Gap and Building the Bridge between Africa and the Diaspora.” And “Turning brain drain into brain gain.“

His versatility and expertise, as art historian, curator, anthropology, journalist and lecturer has made him a foremost dignitary on Africa and the African Diaspora.

He was recently inducted into the prestigious Martin Luther King Jr. College of Ministers and Laity at Mo rehouse College, the alma mater of the great Martin Luther King.

About Energy Globe Awards

Energy Globe Founder Wolfgang Neumann believes in safeguarding the future of the planet and the right of future generations everywhere to live healthy and fulfilling lives should be a human right for everyone.

The International ENERGY GLOBE Awards/World Awards for Sustainability are meant to raise awareness on energey issue, to showcase best practice solutions from a variety of countries, to motivate people to contribute their share and to convince governments to provide the necessary framework.

The international Energy Globe Award distinguishes the best projects in the five categories earth, fire, water, air and youth. 10,000 Euro will be divided equally among the categories.

The Awards are presented annually in the realm of a festive ceremony. The 3 nominees in each category are invited and the winners are announced at the ceremony.

Since 1999 such ceremonies took place in countries like Japan, Canada, the Czech Republic, Rwanda, etc.

In 2007 and 2008 the European Parliament in Brussels for the first time in its history was the stage for the awards ceremony.

Over 6,000 projects were submitted since 1999 ranging from high-tech to simple but highly efficient sustainable solutions.

Prominent Awardees include Mr Kofi Annan, Michail Gorbachev, Maneka Gandhi (Former Indian Environment Minister), Ahok Khosla (President, Club of Rome), the Presidents of the EU Commission and EU Parliament, UNEP DG Achim Steiner, former World Bank Inspection Panel Chief Prof. Edward S. Ayensu.

Actors like Martin Sheen, Aamir Khan, Peter Falk (Columbo); famous singers like Robin Gibb, Dionne Warwick, Alanis Morissette were previous guests at the ceremonies.