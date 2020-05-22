African Music Star, Mory Kante, Dies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – African singer, Singer Mory Kante, is dead. He was aged 70.

The Guinean singer, who was credited to bringing African music to world audiences like hits including Yeke Yeke died in on Friday in Conakry, the Guinea capital.

Confirming his death, his son, Balla Balla Kanté, stated that the music star died from health related problems which was left untreated as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

He said: “He suffered from chronic illnesses and often traveled to France for treatment but that was no longer possible with the coronavirus.

“We saw his condition deteriorate rapidly, but I was still surprised because he’d been through much worse times before.”

Kante was best known for his 1987 song Yeke Yeke.