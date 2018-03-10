African Parliamentarians Hail Governor Dickson’s Giant Strides in Education

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (Africa Region) has commended Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson for his massive investment in education which has given an assured future to even the less privileged children in the state.

Aside education, the association also mentioned roads, public infrastructure ‎and health projects as some of the giant strides of the governor that deserves commendation.

Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the CPA, Hon. Lindiwe Maseko ‎made the commendation on Friday during a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House, Yenagoa.

Led by its African Region President, Rt.Hon.Gladys Kokorwe, members of the CPA are in the Bayelsa State capital for their Executive Committee meeting.

Hon. Maseko said “we are all proud to be here and I can say we are all Bayelsans. We are also excited seeing the good work you are doing, which even the blind can see. The free school initiative, free uniforms, books, they are all wonderful.

“Yesterday, we were at St. Jude’s Girls Secondary School and we are proud of what we saw there. Those girls are wonderful and they are the future of this state and country. We understand that there are also many other boarding schools like that in this state”.

She expressed gratitude to the governor for the overwhelming reception accorded them since they came and also lauded him for the number of women in his government but solicited for more women representation, to meet up the proposed 30% affirmative action for women in government.

The CPA chair equally expressed their appreciation to the government for playing host to the executive committee meeting and for the regular and prompt subscription of Bayelsa parliamentarians to the CPA.

‎Responding Gov. Dickson thanked the parliamentarians for accepting to hold their executive meeting in Bayelsa and also applauded them for the role they have been playing to stabilize and strengthen democratic institutions in their various countries.

He said the parliament is a very critical institution of government because of its role of law making and oversight and charged them to always stand up against anti-democratic forces so that the African continent will continue to enjoy the new dawn of democracy.

Dickson who noted that the credit for democratization of every nation has to go to the parliament as on their shoulders lies democratic liberty and freedom‎, expressed happiness with the recent events in some African countries like Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

According to him “Democracy is evolving and we must thank the parliaments because of their role. Being parliamentarians is something that is worth the while because it teaches you the act of consensus building and political engagement which is key”.

The governor explained that his administration identified education as a veritable tool to change the future of the state, hence it declared a state of emergency upon assumption of office and today the story is very pleasant with the complete turn around of the sector.

While expressing joy on the clean financial status of Bayelsa in the CPA, Dickson offered them an opportunity to hold their annual meeting in the state and pledged to continue to support the objectives of the association.

