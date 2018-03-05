After Burkina Faso Attacks, West African Leaders Vow to Fight Jihadists

Photo: Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore said his country would fight and defeat militants despite being hit by Islamist insurgents in the capital last week in an attack which eight people were killed and dozens wounded.

Roche was joined by the presidents of neighboring Togo and Niger in a show of solidarity with each other and with former colonial master France, whose forces intervened five years ago to stop militants taking over neighboring Mali.

An al-Qaida affiliate claimed responsibility on Saturday for the attacks on the army headquarters and French embassy in Ouagadougou that also killed eight gunmen.

“The fight against terrorism is a long one and in this combat no sacrifice will be too high in the defense of our fatherland,” said Burkina Faso’s president.

“Recent events have shaken the Burkinabe people, but I assure you they will remain standing and end terrorism no matter what,” he added.

Jihadists have regrouped since the French intervention in 2013. They have expanded into central Mali, which they have used as a launchpad to hit Burkina Faso, Niger and Ivory Coast./VOA

