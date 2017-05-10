After Delay, Senate Begins Screening Of RECs

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – More than four weeks it suspended the exercise, the Senate Wednesday commenced the screening of the 27 nominated Residents Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

President Muhammadu Buhari late March sent the nominees to the upper legislative chamber for screening and confirmation, but on March 28, 2017, the lawmakers suspended the exercise in protest against Mr. President’s persistence nomination of Mr. Ibrahim Magu as the EFCC Chairman.

The Senate screened only eight out of the 27 nominees Wednesday. The exercise continues Thursday.

