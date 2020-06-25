After Dissolution of NWC, Police Vacates APC National Secretariat

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The security operatives who have laid siege at the premises of the National secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have vacated the complex.

The development happened hours after the dissolution of former National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC and constitution of the National Caretaker Committee, headed by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Adamu said this week that the police took over the APC National office in order to forestall breakdown of law and order, as a result of power tussle within the party.

Meanwhile, the new Caretaker Chairman has formally resumed office and visited the national secretariat complex of the party.