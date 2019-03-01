After Electoral Victory, Buhari Declares Next 4 Years “ll Be Tough

By Niyi Adeyi

…mourns Prof Elebute’s Demise

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two days after he was declared the winner of the just concluded Presidential poll, President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the next four years will be ‘’tough’’.

Buhari made the declaration Friday while addressing outgoing members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), who visited to congratulate him on his re-election victory.

The Presidents disclosed he was able to prove two points when he embarked on extensive campaigns across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The points according to him, proved his medical fitness to skeptics by ensuring that no state was left out during the campaigns.

Buhari said his ability to campaign sometimes in two states per day during the period, showed that he is sound and ready to continue in leading Nigeria for the next four years.

Mr President however added that he would continue with his three point agenda of fighting insecurity, corruption and fixing the economy.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Elebute family on the passing of their father and grandfather, Prof. Emmanuel Elebute, the founder of Lagoon Hospitals and Clinics.

The President in a statement issued Friday in Abuja by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adeshina equally commiserate with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and West African College of Surgeons on the death of their distinguished and highly revered member.

The President pays tribute to Prof Elebute’s championing roles in health education, medical research and development in the country, through his many leadership positions in the health sector.

Buhari noted that as Chief Medical Director of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), President of NMA, Chairman of World Health Organisation Task Force on the Development of Appropriate Technology for Health in the field of Laboratory Equipment, and President of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, to name a few, the he affirmed that Prof Elebute leaves an impressive legacy in the field of sciences, healthcare development and delivery in Nigeria, for others to emulate and build upon.

He prayed that God Almighty would receive the late surgeon’s soul and grant him peaceful repose. He also prayed that God would grant wife of the deceased, Prof (Mrs) Oyinade Elebute, children and grandchildren the fortitude to bear the loss.

