After Fraud Indictment, Nasarawa Governor Sacks SSG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has sacked the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed-Tijani.

His sack is contained in a statement issued by Alhaji Hamza Gayam, the Permanent Secretary (PS), Government House Administration, on Monday in Lafia.

The state House of Assembly ad-hoc committee investigating the release of N1 billion for the renovation/fencing of public secondary schools in the state in 2018, had indicted the former SSG, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed-Tijani.

Ahmed-Tijjani was Commissioner for Education in the administration of Sen. Umaru Al-Makura, immediate past governor of the state.

Following the indictment, the state legislators asked him to refund over N248.5 million as unaccounted funds to the state government.

In sacking him, the governor directed Ahmed-Tijani to immediately handover all government property in his possession to Mr Muazu Adamu-Gosho, the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs in the Office of the SSG.