After Moon Sighting, Sultan Directs Muslim to Commence Ramadan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Muslims have joined their counterparts in most parts of the world, to commence this year’s Ramadan fasting.

The take-off of the annual spiritual rite followed the announcement of sighting of the moon late Thursday by the the President of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar.

Speaking on an NTA live broadcast, the Sultan said: in compliance with physical distancing by health authorities as means to check the spread of COVID-19, the NSCIA urged Muslims to shun congregational gatherings by staying at home.

Similarly, NSCIA directed mosques to suspend Taraweeh sessions (a daily late voluntary prayer while the month lasts), Tafseer, Qur’anic fora and I’tifkaaf (seclusion in the mosque during the last ten days of Ramadan).

Earlier, the supreme Muslim body director of administration, Mr. Yusuf Nwoha, has advised religious leaders to use electronic media to reach their followers.

In addition, the NSCIA has issued a guideline for the burial of infected Muslims during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In line with this, it advised that the burial of Muslim corpse should be handled by the officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Ramadan is the ninth out of the 12 Lunar months. The fasting is observed by every matured Muslim (male and female). The daily exercise which starts today (Friday, April 24), is to last for the next 29 or 30 days – after the sighting of new moon.