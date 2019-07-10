After Outcry Sanwo-Olu Visits Lagos Pipeline Explosion Victims

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised that his administration would give all it required to support victims of the ljegun pipeline fire explosion to aid their recovery.

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance Wednesday in an interview with newsmen shortly after his visit to the victims who were receiving treatment at the State’s Trauma and Burns Centre in Gbagada General Hospital.

The Governor, who described the incident as unfortunate, expressed his condolence to families of victims who had lost their loved ones to the inferno.

“I have seen the patients; I have spoken to them and encouraged them.

“I have given my words that the management of the hospital should continue to do everything they need to do to give them comfort.

“They confirmed that they have been very supportive, and I assured them that the state government will ensure that as humanly possible, we will keep all and every one of them alive,” he said.

The Lagos State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) blasted the governor for attending the on-going African Cup of Nations (AFCON) at a time of deadly pipeline explosion in his state.

“Pictures of Mr Sanwo-Olu currently at the AFCON competition in Egypt have gone viral on social media, thus provoking reactions from various quarters.

“While we are not condemning the gesture of the governor to go and watch AFCON and support the Super Eagles, we are vehemently opposed to the timing.

“The PDP expected the governor to pay visits to the families of innocent people who lost their lives to the fire disaster.

“We also expected him to visit those who sustained severe burns at the hospitals and pick up their medical bills.

“The governor’s presence in Egypt at this time of losses to boat mishaps and explosion is insensitive, and we are urging him to return home to do the needful.” The party stated.

