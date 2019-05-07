After Paying Ransom, Abducted Polytechnic Registrar’s Sister Regains Freedom

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The abducted younger sister of the Assistant Registrar of the Plateau State Polytechnic, Miss Abigail Amos, has regained her freedom.

Reports said the young lady who is also an undergraduate of the institution was released later on Monday after a ransom was paid to the suspected abductors.

The school’s Assistant Registrar, Mr Ezekiel Rangs in confirming the release was quoted as saying: ‘’Yes, we have secured her release. I picked her up around 7:30pm yesterday along the expressway near the Police Staff College in Jos where she was abandoned by the abductors

“We paid money before she was released but I don’t like to mention the amount because we have put the incident behind us.

“She also told us that she was neither harmed nor molested while she was in the custody of the gunmen. We thank God that she was not killed and she is now with us and doing well.”

Abigail who is a National Diploma student of the Polytechnic was kidnapped when gunmen attacked the institution’s staff quarters located at Heipang in Barki Ladi Council Area around 12:10am Monday.

