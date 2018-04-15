After Re-election Declaration, Buhari Holds Private Meeting with Tinubu in London

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After last week’s declaration to seek re-election, President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met with the National Leader of the ruling APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in London.

The former Lagos State Governor conspicuously absent at the two previous meetings, massively attended by the APC Chieftains, at both Executive and Legislative levels.

The meeting of the two Leaders according to Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, on his Twitter handle, @BashirAhmad was exclusive.

“President Muhammadu Buhari receives National leader of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (Jagaban) today in London” the tweet read.

It would be recalled that Buharilast Wednesday met with the Archbishop of Canterbury, His Grace Justin Welby also in London.

At the meeting, the President told his guest that “I declared before leaving home because Nigerians were talking too much about whether I would run or not.

“So, I felt I should break the ice. We have many things to focus on, like security, agriculture, economy, anti-corruption, and many others.

“We needed to concentrate on them, and politics should not be a distraction.

“The majority of Nigerians appreciate what we are doing, and that is why I am re-contesting”.

President Buhari who is billed to hold discussions on Nigeria-British relations with British Prime Minister, Mrs. Theresa May, is primarily in UK to attend Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings, scheduled for between April 18 and 20, 2018.

According to his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari is billed to meet with the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Plc, Mr. Ben van Beurden, in connection with Shell and other partners’ plan to invest $15bn in Nigeria’s oil industry.

