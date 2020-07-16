After Release from Detention, Magu Describes Case Against Him As “Nonsense”

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has described the allegations against him as “nonsense”.



He stated this while speaking with few hours after his release and expressed shock over the allegations against him.



He said: “They are nonsense. They are mere trump up allegations to tarnish my image and that of the EFCC. I did not steal or divert or convert funds to private use. I read the allegations and I was shocked.





“What I have gone through is a case of dog eats dog but I see it as one of those risks of the job… we must not give up in any way.”



He also appreciated Nigerians for their support and assured them that “whether I am EFCC Chairman or not, the anti-corruption war must continue”.