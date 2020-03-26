After Tinubu’s Mediation, Lagos Assembly Reinstates Suspended Lawmakers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State House of Assembly has reinstated its three suspended lawmakers.

Speaker, Hon Mudashiru Obasa on March 9, 2020 announced indefinite suspension of the lawmakers, which included: the former Deputy Majority Leader; Mr. Rotimi Abiru, the Chief Whip; Mr. Moshood Oshun and Mr Raheem Adewale.

The suspension was linked to alleged misconduct, insubordination and actions capable of disrupting the House.

However, Obasa announced their reinstatement during plenary Thursday.

Speaking, Mr. Speaker confirmed that the crisis between him and the aggrieved lawmakers have been resolved through the All Progressives Party mechanism.

Obasa, however, did not state whether the two lawmakers removed from principal offices, Rotimi Abiru and Olumuyiwa Jimoh, as Chief Whip and Deputy Majority Leader respectively, would be reinstated to the office or not.

Recall that the State’s Governor Advisory Council (GAC) headed by former Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu mediated on the crisis at a parley Tuesday.