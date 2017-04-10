W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

After Whistleblower Tips, EFCC Intercepts N250m Cash at Lagos Market

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, April 10th, 2017

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A tip from a whistleblower has led operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to intercept huge sums of money in various currencies at the popular Balogun market in Lagos. The monies include €547,730 and £21,090 as well as N5,648,500.

A statement signed by the media and publicity office of the anti-graft agency put the total cash haul at N250 million using the prevailing exchange rate at the parallel market..

“The intercept followed information that about N250 million cash was being moved somewhere in the market for conversion into foreign currencies by unnamed persons.

“Operatives responded timely, met the money in Bureau de Change office, but a large chunk of it had been converted into Euro and Pounds sterling.

“The BDC operators found in possession of the monies claimed they were acting on behalf of their boss who sent the money  to them from one of the Northern states in Nigeria.

“Two persons apprehended in the course of the raid are helping the Commission in its investigation.” the statement further stated.

 

