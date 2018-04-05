Again, Another Man Hacks Son to Death in Enugu

From Ignatius Okpara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barley a week after a 60-year old man hacked his son to death and buried his corpse in a shallow grave in Enugu community, the State Police has launched a manhunt for another suspect, Onyenwe Offor Ajah, for allegedly committing the same offence.

The suspect according to the Police hacked his 38 year old son to death at Ameke Enu village in Oduma, Aniniri council Area of the State.

AFRICAN EXAMINER recalled that the first incident took place on 21st March, 2018 at a Community in Oji River local government area of the State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement made available to our Correspondent on Wednesday in Enugu that the recent “incident occurred on March 28 at Ameke Enu village in Oduma Community of Aninri Local Government Area of the state.

Amaraizu said the son whom Ajah, “allegedly killed after a disagreement, had been identified as Kenneth Ajah, 38.

According to the PPRO, the suspect had a misunderstanding over some yet-to-be established issues with his son, which started at Orie Oduma Market.

“It was further gathered that following the alleged misunderstanding, there arose a fight between the father and his son, which resulted to the use of an object to hit the victim on his head by the father.

“The son, however, became unconscious and was rushed to a nearby hospital and was later confirmed dead by a doctor on duty,” he said.

He said the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at Awgu District General Hospital Mortuary; while restating a manhunt for the fleeing suspect had been intensified.

