Again, Another Ondo PDP Lawmaker Defects to APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Cross carpeting rages in the Ondo State House of Assembly as another opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker Abayomi Akinruntan Tuesday defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akinruntan who is representing Ilaje Constituency I, in the State House of Assembly, after meeting with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu decamped to the APC with some former political appointees of the immediate past Governor Dr. Olusegun Mimiko at the Cocoa Conference Hall in the Governor’s office Alagbaka Akure, the state capital.

The legislator who is the son of Oba of Igbo Kingdom, Obateru Akinruntan was among the 13 members of the State’s Assembly who were loyal to the sacked Speaker, Mrs. Jumoke Akindele.

The latest defection has increased the APC lawmakers to 10 while that of the PDP was depleted to 12.

The legislative House is headed by a new decampee, Bamidele Oloyelogun. He announced his defection recently with three colleagues who also were formerly PDP members.

Akinruntan linked his action to the ongoing leadership crisis tearing the PDP apart both at the national and state levels.

