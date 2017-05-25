W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Again, Appeal Court Rules Against Trump Travel Ban

Posted by Featured, Latest News, U.S./Canada, World News Thursday, May 25th, 2017

A federal appeals court has again ruled against President Trump’s travel ban, upholding a nationwide injunction barring the administration from enforcing the executive order.

The ruling is the latest legal setback for Trump on the travel issue and, like several previous court rulings, the outcome rested heavily on his own words.

Trump’s order restricting travel from six majority-Muslim countries “speaks with vague words of national security, but in context drips with religious intolerance, animus and discrimination,” Chief Judge Roger L. Gregory of the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals wrote in his ruling.

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=39411

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/again-appeal-court-rules-against-trump-travel-ban/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA-Advert:———————————————-

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts