Again, Buhari to Address Nigerians Ahead of Expiration Of 14-Day Extended Lockdown

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari will again address the nation later this evening (Monday, April 27) at 8pm.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

He advised: ”Television, radio and other electronic media stations are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), respectively, for the broadcast,” he said

Recall that the president had earlier addressed the nation in March and on April 13 where he announced measures to tackle the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The measures included lockdown of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun States to contain the virus.

African Examiner reports that the president may extend the lockdown and as well announce some measure aiming to cushion effect of the lockdown.

Many Nigerians, especially those earning daily income had been severely hit with the lockdown policy even as the government has failed poorly to provide adequate palliatives to cushion the effect of the long lockdown.