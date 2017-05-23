W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Again, Customs in Lagos Intercepts Another Container Loaded With Arms

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Almost four months when the similar incident occurred, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has discovered another container loaded with arms at the Tin Can Island Port Lagos.

The container was found Tuesday at the Ports and Cargo Terminal of the Tin Can Island Ports.

Reports say the NCS Spokesperson Tin Can Island Command, Mr. Uche Ejesieme has confirmed the incident and promised to get back and give the public details on the latest development.

It would be recalled that the NCS on January 30, 2017 confiscated a loaded container with 661 rifles in Lagos.

 

