Again, EFCC Seals Enugu Multi-Billion Naira Shopping Mall

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s anti graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has sealed an Enugu multi-billion naira Park and Shopping Mall, located beside the state House of Assembly.

African Examiner recalls that it was the second time the commission was sealing the mall allegedly owned by the immediate past governor of the state, Sullivan Chime, this year.

Operatives of the commission from its headquarters in the federal capital territory Abuja, stormed the construction site which is almost ready for commissioning and disperse the workers and every body cited in the premises.

The Commission’s Head of media and public Affairs , in South East zone, Mr. Chris Oluka, confirmed the raid to newsmen, saying managers of the mall flouted the directive of EFCC on the construction of the building.

He said “Yes, our men went there to disperse them because they flouted our instructions , we had sealed the premises and wrote ‘Under EFCC Investigation’, but they covered the write-up with paint,”

The South East spokesman of the Commission, recalled that the commission had earlier in the year sealed the mall, which is located beside the Enugu State House of Assembly, by writing the inscription ‘Under EFCC Investigation’, adding that it did not deter the managers, who flagrantly continued with construction work at the site.

Please follow and like us: