Again, Fire Razes Popular Balogun Market In Lagos

By Ayo Balogun

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After a week of devastating fire which torched a popular building material – Amu market, in Mushin, a Lagos suburb, a section of prominent Balogun market in Lagos Island Wednesday was also razed down by fire.

Reports said the inferno which started in the morning, actually originated from a mall called Anambra Plaza located on Martins street, area of the popular market.

Eyewitnesses’ accounts said about five buildings around where the fire started have been touched.

The emergency workers like firefighters as at time of filling this report have arrived the scene and busy battling to put out the fire.

It would be recalled that Balogun market suffered similar fate last November.

The fire incident at Amu market last week Tuesday was devastating, as properties worth billions of naira got destroyed while it lasted.