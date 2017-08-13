Again, Gunmen Kill 2 At Anambra Church

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gunmen have again struck in the Oguta area of Onitsha, Anambra state, killing a policeman reportedly guarding the Assemblies of God Church.

This is coming at exactly a week after a gun stormed St. Philips Catholic Church in Ozubulu, Anambra State, killing 13 worshippers and injuring many.

Reports say that Assembly of Church gunmen came on a bike, shot the only armed policeman on guard and made away with his rifle.

Eyewitnesses said that a commercial motorcyclist at the scene was shot dead while trying to escape and the passenger he was carrying got injured.

The dead policeman was the only one armed among his colleagues who were providing security at the church while service was in progress.

However, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Princess Nkiru Nwode, said the attack was on policemen who were on foot patrol along Oguta Road in Onitsha.

According to her, the attackers were hoodlums who disguised themselves as masquerades to dispossess innocent citizens of their belongings and in the process killed a policeman and injured some others.

Please follow and like us: