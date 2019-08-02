Again Gunmen Kill Catholic Priest in Enugu

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely five months after unknown armed miscreants killed a Catholic priest Rev. Fr. Clement Ugwu of the Enugu Catholic Dioceses, in a cold blood, another cleric in the area, Fr. Paul Offu has been reportedly shot dead by unidentified gunmen.

The priest was said to have been murdered by his assailant at around 8pm Thursday night along the Ihe – Agbudu road in Awgu, local government Area of Enugu state.

Late Fr. Offu, hailed from Okpatu in Udi local councils Area of Enugu state, and until his death was the parish of St. James the Great Parish, Ugbawka, Nkanu East local government area of the state.

Director of Communications, Catholic Diocese of Enugu Reverend Fr. Benjamin Achi , who confirmed the tragic news to newsmen, on Friday, decried the killing.

He said that full details of the incident would be made available to newsmen after a meeting of the priests today at the Holy Ghost Cathedral, to be presided over by Bishop of the Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Calistus Onaga.

According to him, “We (priests) are going for meeting now at the diocese. After the meeting I will give you the details and the position of the church on the incident.”

While lamenting that Catholic priests were becoming targets of attacks by gunmen in the state, Fr. Achi recalled that ” few weeks ago another priest, Rev. Fr. Paulinus Ikechukwu Ilo was shot by suspected Fulani Herdsmen along Numeh – Nenwe road in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state and he is still in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the state police command is yet to make any statement on the development as at the time of filing this report, as the mobile phone of its Spokesman, Ebere Amarizu was not available when our Correspondent called the number.

