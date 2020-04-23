Again, Gunmen Kill Civil Defence Assistant Commandant In Fresh Benue Crisis

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Unknown gunmen in the wee hours of Monday shot and killed an Assistant Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abeeka Abeeka, in Benue state.

The officer was killed at Akile village, Tyo Mu along Makurdi-Gboko road at about 4am on Monday outside his house. The gunmen took to their heels after gunning him down.

The late officer woke up following the alarm raised by neighbours that some people were coming to attack the village. It was gathered that as soon as Abeeka stepped out of his house, one of the gunmen opened fire and killed him.

Tyo Mu community had witnessed a series of clashes in recent times between the indigenes and settlers over land dispute and economic sites in the area.

A statement issued by the NSCDC headquarters said that Abeeka, an assistant commandant of the corps, was a dedicated, energetic person, and would be missed.

“This is a sad incident and very unfortunate coming at a time the NSCDC still mourning the death of Inspector Joseph Ochogwu, an Idoma man from Benue South senatorial zone who was murdered some days back by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen in the state.

“We have commenced full scale investigation into the matter to ascertain those behind the dastardly act, while the manhunt of the fleeing bandits was ongoing with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.” The statement stated.