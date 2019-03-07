W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Again, Kashamu Floors Adebutu As Court Upholds Him As Ogun PDP Guber Candidate

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, March 7th, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Again, serving Senator, Buruji Kashamu has been affirmed as the authentic Ogun State PDP Governorship candidate for Saturday Elections.

Consequently, the court has dismissed the suit filed by the factional PDP candidate, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, who is contesting the nomination and candidature of Kashamu.

The court held that the reliefs sought by the plaintiff could not be granted because the National leadership of the PDP conducted its primaries in flagrant violation of the judgment of the court.

Hon. Adebutu’s suit challenging the nomination of Senator Buruji Kashamu as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state has been dismissed by the sit Federal High Court, sitting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Justice Abubakar Shittu who presided over the ruling held that the case was statute-barred having been caught up with the 4th alteration, therefore, the case was an abuse of court process.

Senator Kashamu in his reaction said: “There was no victor, no vanquished. We are all members of the same PDP family. We are better and stronger together in PDP. What is most important is that we are working together, holding reconciliation meetings and strategising together. We are set to deliver the state to PDP on Saturday, the 9th of March, 2019.”

 

