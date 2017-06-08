W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Again, Kumuyi Storms Enugu to Heal the Sick, Pray for  Buhari, Nigeria’s Unity

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, June 8th, 2017

From  Ignatius  Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The General  Superintendent (GS), Deeper Life Christian Bible church worldwide, Pastor W.F Kumuyi, will pray for  the quick recovery of the ailing Nigeria’s president, Mohammadu Buhari, as well as the political and Economic woes bedeviling the country, during his  forthcoming one day spiritual visitation to Enugu state, South-East Nigeria.

African Examiner recalled that the Kwara state born fire brand Pentecostal Pastor, had during a similar visit to the state in 2016, set Enugu on a healing fire, as scores of people with all manner of afflictions received healing and deliverance.

Briefing newsmen in Enugu on the  proposed visit scheduled for 16th, June 2017, the Enugu state Overseer of the church, Pastor Godson Ezenwajiofor, stated that the spiritual exercise which will take place at the Deeper Life Campground, Abakaliki road, by naira triangle Enugu, will be explosive.

 According to to him, the crusade with the theme: “Connection With the God of Power, in times like this”is going to be explosive, because there will be  healings and deliverance, and  the servant of  God, our GS, will pray for president Buhari’s quick recovery, and the unity of Nigeria.

“Every problem concerning Enugu state and Nigeria will be factored into our prayer points, we will also pray for the churches, individuals and families , because God is the only solution and key to every problem.

Pastor Ezenwajiofor, said the church has made adequate  security arrangement ahead of the programme, stressing that the event  is non denominational, as it is open to “all Christians and and non Christians alike.

“We strongly believe that his coming will bring about all forms of  breakthrough to us in Enugu state”, calling on residents of the state, and South East in general, to avail themselves of the opportunity of being part of the exercise.

The State Overseer, disclosed that Pastor Kumuyi, will be arriving Enugu Airport on Wednesday 14th , from where he will proceed to Ebonyi state, and visit  Anambra on the 15th, before the Enugu outing on 16th.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=39613

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/again-kumuyi-storms-enugu-to-heal-the-sick-pray-for-buhari-nigerias-unity/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA-Advert:———————————————-

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts