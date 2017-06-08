Again, Kumuyi Storms Enugu to Heal the Sick, Pray for Buhari, Nigeria’s Unity

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The General Superintendent (GS), Deeper Life Christian Bible church worldwide, Pastor W.F Kumuyi, will pray for the quick recovery of the ailing Nigeria’s president, Mohammadu Buhari, as well as the political and Economic woes bedeviling the country, during his forthcoming one day spiritual visitation to Enugu state, South-East Nigeria.

African Examiner recalled that the Kwara state born fire brand Pentecostal Pastor, had during a similar visit to the state in 2016, set Enugu on a healing fire, as scores of people with all manner of afflictions received healing and deliverance.

Briefing newsmen in Enugu on the proposed visit scheduled for 16th, June 2017, the Enugu state Overseer of the church, Pastor Godson Ezenwajiofor, stated that the spiritual exercise which will take place at the Deeper Life Campground, Abakaliki road, by naira triangle Enugu, will be explosive.

According to to him, the crusade with the theme: “Connection With the God of Power, in times like this”is going to be explosive, because there will be healings and deliverance, and the servant of God, our GS, will pray for president Buhari’s quick recovery, and the unity of Nigeria.

“Every problem concerning Enugu state and Nigeria will be factored into our prayer points, we will also pray for the churches, individuals and families , because God is the only solution and key to every problem.

Pastor Ezenwajiofor, said the church has made adequate security arrangement ahead of the programme, stressing that the event is non denominational, as it is open to “all Christians and and non Christians alike.

“We strongly believe that his coming will bring about all forms of breakthrough to us in Enugu state”, calling on residents of the state, and South East in general, to avail themselves of the opportunity of being part of the exercise.

The State Overseer, disclosed that Pastor Kumuyi, will be arriving Enugu Airport on Wednesday 14th , from where he will proceed to Ebonyi state, and visit Anambra on the 15th, before the Enugu outing on 16th.

