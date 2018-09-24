Again, NASS Shifts Resumption Date Till October 9

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Assembly NASS has postponed its resumption date from Thursday, September 25 to Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

NASS clerk Mr. Mohammed Sani-Omolori, announced the change in a statement he signed Sunday.

Sani-Omolori indicated that the reason for the shift was due to the primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which hold within the next two weeks.

“This is to inform all distinguished senators and honourable Members that resumption of plenary session earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 25th September has been postponed to Tuesday 9th October due to the activities of the primaries of the political parties,” the statement read.

“All distinguished senators and honourable members are expected to resume plenary session by 10 am on the 9th of October, please.”

The latest shift in NASS’s members’ resumption is the third, right from the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki’s defection from the APC to PDP about two months ago.

