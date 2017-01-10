W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Again Senate Drops Buhari’s Nominee for Chairman, Electricity Regulatory Commission

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, January 10th, 2017

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following his absence at the screening, the Senate has dropped Prof. Akintunde Akinwande as the Chairman (nominee) of the Board of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Prof. Akintunde Akinwande.

Pro Akinwande was expected to no avail Tuesday with six other nominees as members of the Board, by the Senate Committee on Power, Steel Development and Metallurgy.

While the Committee requested President Muhammadu Buhari to forward replacement for Prof Akinwande, it however confirmed the six Board members who showed up.

The confirmed nominees are: Mr. Sanusi Garba (North-West) as Vice Chairman; Nathan Rogers Shatti (North-East); Moses Arigu (North-Central); Dafe Akpedeye (South-South); Frank Okafor (South-East) and Musiliu Oseni (South-West) as Commissioners.

It would be recalled that Prof Akinwande’s nomination last year was trailed by controversy, especially on his rejection of the nomination. But he denied the allegation and clarified that he could only accept it, after he was cleared by the authorities of the US University where he presently works.

 

