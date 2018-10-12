W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Aggrieved Imo APGA Guber Aspirants Protest Imposition Of  Araraume as Candidate

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Friday, October 12th, 2018

Ignatius Okpara, Owerri, Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The crisis rocking the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA, over alleged manipulation of its just concluded primaries in Imo state has worsened, as some aggrieved governorship aspirants of the party from the state under the banner of the New All Progressives Grand Alliance, N-APGA, and their supporters Thursday, staged a peaceful protest, demanding the cancellation of the  purported primary election that  produced Senator Ifeanyi Araraume as the party’s  candidate in the upcoming 2019 general polls.

African Examiner reports that the   protesters, had marched through major streets in Owerri, the Imo state capital, South- East Nigeria, with various banners and placards bearing different inscriptions.

They were led by the chairman of ABC transport company limited, Chief Frank Nneji, a one-time member of Hour of Representatives, Chief Uche Onyeaguocha, Sam Amadi, former Chairman of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, Chief Ike Ibe, among others.

Speaking with newsmen during the protest Chief Uche Onyeaguocha condemned in its entirety the declaration of Araraume as the Imo state governorship candidate of APGA.

The former lawmaker, who defected to APGA from the ruling All progressive Congress APC, claimed that there was no primaries, insisting that the purported imposition of Araraume on APGA members in the state was unacceptable.

He said, “Gentlemen of the press, as you know, the APGA governorship primaries slated on Oct 5th, 2018 did not hold. There was no accreditation, or any other activity related to the conduct of that primary election in Imo state.

According to him, “Any claim by any one that primaries was held in imo state for the election of the governorship flag bearer for APGA is false. Again, any report that the aspirants stepped down for any candidate is a pure falsehood.

“We, the aspirants resolved that the governorship candidate of APGA in Imo state must emerge through transparent process. We also resolved that the party’s stakeholders in Imo state can no longer be slaves to political courses outside the state, who considered Imo state as market for their own economic fortunes.

Onyeaguocha added: ” we have decided to fight for the right of Imo people and APGA members in Imo, pertaining to their fortunes.

“The failure by the National leadership of the party to guarantee credible primary election for Imo state APGA is a terrible disappointment”. he stated

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=46230

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/aggrieved-imo-apga-guber-aspirants-protest-imposition-of-araraume-as-candidate/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

News Alert

FirstBank – advertisement

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts