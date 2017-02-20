Ahead of 2019 Elections, APC Registers One Million Members In South East

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu

(African Examiner) – Ahead of the 2019 general poll, the South East Zonal chapter of ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) says it has so far registered no fewer than one million members in its ongoing registration exercise in the region.

It said the zone is requesting for extension of time allotted for the exercise by the national secretariat of the party in the region, as well as more materials.

A communique signed by the National Vice Chairman, South east zone, Hon. Emma Eneukwu and released by the South East Zonal Publicity Secretary, Hon Hyacinth Ngwu at the end of a one day meeting of the APC stakeholders in the zone held in Enugu weekend , revealed that the exercise had recorded a huge turnout in the zone.

According to the communique, the meeting re-confirmed that the ongoing registration exercise was very much on-track and peaceful and commended state chairmen of the party in all the South east states for a job well done at their states.

It read in parts: “The meeting re-confirmed that the ongoing continuous registration exercise in APC South east which, had recorded a huge turnout is very peaceful

The meeting equally applauded state chairmen of the party in the zone for a job well done at their states. Over one million members have been registered so far.

“The zone requested from the National Leadership for the provision of more materials and extension of the time allotted for the exercise. The South East APC is united and heartily welcomes all the prominent Igbo Politicians who recently joined the party.

“The South East Zonal Stakeholders pass a vote of confidence on the National , Zonal , various states, local governments, wards leadership of the party as constituted before the 2015 general election” the communique stated.

It added that the stakeholders pledged to sustain the growth of the party in the zone and to commit the party to the enthronement of APC led governments in Anambra State this 2017 and in Abia, Ebonyi and Enugu States comes 2019 general elections, adding that the party maintained that APC was favored to win in Anambra State this year given the quality of the governorship aspirants in the state.

The meeting also ratified the zonal disciplinary committee for the zone with Hon, Uche Onyeagocha as chairman and Barrister Mrs Ngozi Udodi as secretary, adding that it also ratified the Fund raising and Finance with Chief G,N Gbazuagu as Chairman and Amara Iwuanyanwu as secretary.

Present at the meeting were Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, ex- Senate President, Ken Nnamani, Former Governor of old Anambra State, senator Jim Nwobodo, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, Senator, Enugu state chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, and his counterparts from all the five states of the zone, among others.

