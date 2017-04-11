Ahead of November Guber Polls, Sheriff Wades into Anambra PDP Crisis

Photo caption: Factional People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Senator Modu Sheriff

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the November 2017 governorship election in Anambra state, the embattled National chairman of the crisis- ridden opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Senator Modu Sheriff, has initiated a peace process aimed at reconciling all warring factions of the party in the area.

The party has been operating under two factions in the state over the years.

African Examiner reports that while chief Ken Emeakayi, is leading a faction loyal to the immediate past Governor of the state, Mr. Peter Obi, chief Ejike Oguebego, is in charge of the other group loyal to Senator Ani Okonkwo, and former member of the party’s Board of Trustee, Chief Chris Uba.

Apparently worried by the development and its implication ahead of the November poll,Sheriff on Monday convened a stakeholders meeting in Enugu which was attended by leaders and members of the two factions.

Addressing newsmen at the end of its closed door session, Sheriff, who was accompanied by members of his national working committee, said the meeting agreed that a reconciliatory committee be set up by the national body of the party with a view to resolving the crisis in the state.

According to the national chairman,”for once, the Anambra state members of the PDP have resolved and agreed to work together”

He expressed optimism that with the development, the Anambra election will be won by the PDP in November.

“By the Grace of Allah, we shall win the Anambra election, because with this reconciliation, PDP will now be one in Anambra state, and if PDP is one, our destination will be the government house Awka” he declared.

Sheriff, also assured the party stakeholders that the issue of unlawful substitution of candidates and alleged manipulation of delegates lists by the party’s national officers after congresses which was raised by the members, and had remained a cog in the wheel of progress of the party in the state over the years, will henceforth be a thing of the past.

He said PDP under his watch would continue to promote the tenets of democracy as well as make transparency its watch world, adding that he would make sure that only lists of delegates that emanated from various state congresses are used during primary elections so,as to avoid the mistakes of the past.

The PDP boss, explained that he decided to convene the meeting in a neutral ground in Enugu, so that non of the factions would accuse him of bias, or taking side.

While expressing the hope that the PDP will soon bounce back in Anambra state, he urged all the warring groups to embrace the new found peace for the interest of the party and people.

“Let me thank you all for leaving your domain to come to Enugu, and by doing this, you have shown that you are ever ready to take over your rightful place in Anambra state.

All members of the party who spoke during the meeting,had blamed the protracted crisis in the state on the national leadership,insisting that “our problem had always been the “Wadada House”, the PDP national secretariat in Abuja.

In their separate remarks, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state and his Ebonyi state counterpart, Dave Umahi, applauded the PDP helmsman, for the peace initiative, stressing that Anambra remains very vital to the party in South- East Nigeria.

Ugwuanyi, said “am very happy that this meeting is taking place in Enugu, and your coming here shows that you all still have the interest of PDP at heart.

Represented by his Deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, the Enugu governor,urged the Anambra warring groups to sheath their sod and embrace the peace move by the National chairman.

Umahi, who equally spoke via his Deputy, Kelechi Igwe, expressed confidence on the ability of the Sheriff led administration to wrestle power from the ruling All progressive congress, APC in the next political dispensation.

