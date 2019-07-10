Ahmed Lawan Hints Buhari Will Send Ministerial List This Week

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan has hinted that President Muhammadu Buhari will submit the list of ministerial nominees for consideration and approval of the upper Legislative chamber this week.

Lawan who dropped the hint at the plenary Wednesday explained that the Executive arm of government was working hard to ensure that the list was ready early enough before the Senators proceed on their annual two-month recess.

What prompted the reaction was a point of order raised by Senator Bassey Akpan to the effect that the delay in the submission of the list could affect the holidays of the Lawmakers.

However, Lawan, in his response, assured other Senators and Nigerians that President Buhari would send the list to the upper Chamber before the week runs out.

Apart from this, the NASS Chairman confirmed that the nominees would be screened by the upper chamber before the annual vacation which would commence Friday, July 26, 2019.

