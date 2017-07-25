Ailing Buhari Won’t Address Nigerians; Writes AU Chairman, Accepts New Role

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has refused to address Nigeria on his state of health but instead wrote a letter to the Chairman of the Assemblies of Heads of State and Government of the African Union and Guinean President Alpha Conde on the nationwide prayers held by Guineans for his speedy recovery.

Buhari also accepted a new role as a leader of the “2018 AU Theme on the Fight Against Corruption”, which came from African leaders at the 29th Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the AU in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on July 4, 2017.

In a letter dated July 24, 2017, President Buhari, who had earlier made a phone call to Conde, stated:

“I thank you for your kind and thoughtful action in organizing nationwide prayers for my good health. It is a gesture that I will forever cherish and treasure.

“Your Excellency will be pleased to hear that I am making good progress, and as soon as doctors advise, I shall return to my duties and continue serving the Nigerian people who elected me and are daily praying for my recovery.”

“While thanking you for the kind words and for the nomination,” the President wrote to Conde, “I wish to express my readiness to accept this new important role and to reiterate my commitment to contribute towards our collective efforts to strengthen good governance and development on the continent. I, therefore, look forward to working closely with you in the realization of this objective.”

The Nigerian president has been away from his duty post for about 75 days now receiving treatment in a London hospital over undisclosed ailment.

Please follow and like us: